Beata Raisky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beata Raisky, 55, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 18, 1965, in Poland, a daughter of Mieczyslaw and Wladyslawa (Czuber) Oleskow.

Beata devoted her life to taking care of her family. She dedicated her life to being a wife and loving mother to three beautiful children. She was full of life and loved to make her family smile. Beata was an independent and strong woman who knew how to enjoy the finer things in life. She was full of life and her spirit will live on through all of her loved ones. Beata was known as Basia by all of her lovely grandchildren and she loved them more than life itself. She had and infectious smile that could light up any room and she is going to be missed greatly by many people. May God always watch over the loved ones she left behind and her spirit will be with all of us for eternity until we meet her again at heavens gates. She is an angel now and has truly made it home.

Beata is survived by her husband, Miroslaw Raisky, whom she married March 20, 1987; her parents in Poland; children, Norbert Raisky of New Jersey, Christopher (Kelsey) Raisky of Austintown and Jessica (Kory) Flowers of Austintown and five grandchildren, Evelina, Isahiah, Anthony, Christian and Ania.

Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beata Raisky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 17, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.