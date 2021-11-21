Barbara Mae Hill, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Mae Hill, 72, died peacefully Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born September 12, 1949, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of John and Wanda (Davies) George.

She was a graduate of Emerson High School and attended Indiana University.

Barbara moved to the Youngstown area in 2000 and began working for Infocision in the Christian Room. She earned several awards during her time there and was very proud of the work she had done.

Barbara’s faith was a very important part of her life. She was a member of Gospel Baptist Church, where she was a Prayer Warrior and worked in the nursery.

Her life was dedicated to her family, especially her children. She loved watching everything her children did and was proud of each and every one of them.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading her Bible, taking prayer requests, utilizing her Facebook “ministry,” couponing and drinking her cup of coffee with extra cream. But most importantly, she loved telling everyone about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Rick Hill, whom she married July 21, 1979; daughter, Wanda Kleine of Youngstown; sons, Joshua Hill of Boardman, Jacob Hill of Vienna and twins, Jeremiah Hill and wife, Nicole and Jedediah Hill Sr. and wife, Alison, both of Struthers; 13 grandchildren, Jordan, Chelsea, Danielle “Dilly”, Jared, Abigail, Hannah, Noelle, Jacob, Aubrey, Natalee, Jedediah, Jr., Julius; and four great-grandchildren, Josiah, Ariana, Nakeith and Ja’Vier.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514 and Wednesday, November 24, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Bridge of Hope Church, 7580 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the church, celebrated by Pastor Jedediah Hill, Sr.

She will be laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

