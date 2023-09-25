POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara K. “Barb” Mascioli, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 15, 2023.

She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on September 4, 1942, to the late Robert and Marjorie Drake Enderle.

She was a graduate of St. Peters High School in Mansfield.

On October 17, 1964, Barb married the love of her life, Charles J. “Chuck” Mascioli, forming a partnership built on love and mutual devotion. Chuck passed away on May 5, 2010.

Barb’s life was defined by her unwavering commitment to caring for her family and raising her children. She dedicated herself wholeheartedly to creating a warm and nurturing home environment for her loved ones. Beyond her role as a devoted mother and wife, Barb was also known for her many talents and hobbies. She found joy in the art of sewing intricate creations, baking delicious treats that delighted family and friends and crafting beautiful objects that adorned her home.



She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Jeff) Maderitz of Poland and a son, Michael (Rochelle) Mascioli of Pipersville, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind three adoring grandchildren, Jordan, Joey and Chelsea Mascioli. Barbara was also blessed with two sisters, Linda Enderle Stires of North Port, Florida and Patricia McGee of Toledo and a brother, Richard (Candace) Enderle of West Hope, North Dakota.



Barb was preceded in death by her son, Mark (Jonell) Mascioli.



Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Patriot Hospice, 986 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.