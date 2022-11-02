YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara F. Porter Spicer, 87, of Youngstown, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with the comfort of family by her side.



Barbara was born October 19, 1935, in Niles, the daughter of the late Guy and Bertha Schishler Porter.



Barbara was a 1953 graduate of South High School.

Barbara was a homemaker and an excellent cook.

She was of Christian faith and a member of The Lord’s Chapel, Niles.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Abraham Spicer, whom she married January 27, 1956 and who passed away February 3, 2010.



Besides her husband, three brothers, Harold, Donnie and Gary Porter and four sisters, Elenor Cronk, Joretta Stowe, Carol Cronk and Linda Kennedy, are also deceased.



Left to cherish fond memories are her children, Kathy Glover, Danny (Carol) Spicer and Debra (Carl) Gilmer; four grandchildren, Ronald (Heaven) Cable, Jamie Poling, Joy Glover and Daniel Spicer and five great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Lipe, Cierra Cable, Leah Poling, Preston Wacht and Alana Ward.



A private service will be conducted on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Upper Room Ministries, Austintown with Pastor Chris White officiating.



Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband at Brunstetter Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

