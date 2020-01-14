Barbara Elaine Gibson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elaine Fortunato Gibson, 80, died suddenly early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Barbara was born July 30, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas and Anne Polovischak Fortunato.

She was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mrs. Gibson was a professional picture framer and the owner/operator of the Cardinal Frame Shop and also worked as a social worker for the Mahoning County Welfare Department.

Barb was a founder and member of the board of directors of the Up and Over Hunters Jumpers Association, served as a 4-H advisor, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and of the Professional Picture Framers Association.

She is survived by her husband, William K. Gibson, whom she married May 11, 1968; a daughter, Allison K. (Michael) Schwartz of Poland; a brother, Alfred (Mary Juliene) Fortunato of Estero, Florida and three grandchildren, Erica and Shakar Fareed and Dominic Schwartz.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Gibson and a sister, Dolores Paul.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road (U.S. Route 224), followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Church.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15 at the funeral home.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the donor’s favorite charity in Barb’s memory.

