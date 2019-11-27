Barbara Ann Wise, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Wise, 84, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Barbara was born April 14, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert and Lucille McMahan.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School where she met her late husband Russell A. Wise.

She was employed by Bethlehem Lutheran Church as the church secretary and then James & Sons Insurance Company. Additionally she served as the administrative secretary for Life Underwriters Association.

She enjoyed going on cruises, as well as crafts including cross-stitching, needle point and scrap booking. She was also a member of her church choir for most of her life.

She leaves her three children, Robert (Diane) Wise of Cuyahoga Falls, attorney James Wise of Boardman and Deborah (Mark) Myers of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Melinda (Brian), Stefanie (Brent), Jason (Mary Margaret), Kathleen, Alexander, Russell, Aubrey, Becky and Kevin; a great-grandchild, Nora; and a brother, Robert McMahan.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Dawson.

Friends and family may call from 12:00 Noon – 12:45 p.m. Sunday, followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service officiated by the Rev. James Barton at the Higgins Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

