Barbara Ann Rigley, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Rigley passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hospice House.

She was born November 13, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Madeline Spencer Wilkie.

Barb graduated from The Rayen School and worked in the meat department at Santisi’s Sparkle.

She was the most caring and unselfish person you could ever meet. She loved watching all of her grandchildren play sports. She always made time to see everyone’s activities. Barb loved baking and cooking. Over 40 years, Barb made cakes. Everyone around town knew a “Barb” signature cake. She touched so many lives with her talent for baking. She was very active in bowling and bocce leagues around the area. She also enjoyed going to the casino and playing slot machines.

Her husband, William M. Rigley, whom she married September 19, 1964, passed away December 23, 2012.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Deb (Frank) Fuller of Austintown; son, Bill (Dusty) Rigley of Mineral Ridge and five grandchildren, Zack, Ashley and Carson Fuller and Trey and Laney Rigley.

Due to COVID- 19 concerns, there will be no services at this time and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

At this time, the family is requesting material tributes take the form of donations to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where she was a member, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH 44515.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

