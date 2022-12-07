CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Noday, 85, died peacefully, Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her husband by her side.

Barbara was born January 1, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Genevieve Briglio Schettino.

She was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School, where she was named prom queen.

Before having children, she worked as a secretary for West Elementary School. She also worked at JCPenney in the Southern Park Mall for ten years until retiring to raise her family.

In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed cooking and baking for family. Barbara was very fashionable and took pride in her appearance. One of her favorite things to do was shop at the mall.

She was a longtime member of St. Michael Church.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Rudy Noday, whom she married January 18, 1958; son, David (Margaret) Noday of Canfield; daughter, Lori (Paolo) Ricottilli of Poland; sister-in-law, Janina Schettino of California; five grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Marshall, Natalie (Zach) Larson and David N. Noday, Lauren Santangelo and Anthony Santangelo and two great-granddaughters, Francesca and Savannah Rose.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Frances Pavone and brother, Robert Schettino.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Michael Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association.

A special thanks to the care and support of the Windsor House of Canfield.

