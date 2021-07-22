Barbara Ann Conway, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Conway, 88, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Omni Manor.

Barbara, affectionately known as Ann, was born November 24, 1932, to parents Thomas Paul and Veronica D. Truhan Conway.

A lifelong resident of the west side, she was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas P. Conway of Youngstown.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Conway.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church and interment was in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

