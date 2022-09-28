WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Melanson, 80, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born June 18, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard T. and Catherine Pechkurow Whitehouse.

Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Boardman High School.

She was an in-house insurance adjuster for Progressive Insurance for 13 years.

She was also a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty.

Barbara enjoyed crafting, playing bingo and painting. She was a devoted mother and proud grandmother, who dedicated her time to raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow.

Her husband, Donald J. Melanson, whom she married September 28, 1963, died July 1, 2005.

Barbara is survived by her five children, David Melanson of Austintown, Maureen (Gary) Kleiner of Howland, Donna (Bob) Bolish of Wadsworth, Karen Dorion of Austintown and Edward (Marcy) Melanson of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, Hannah Melanson, Emily and Rachel Kleiner, Christopher and Brandon Bolish, Haley, Hayden and Hunter Dorion and Connor Melanson; her sister, Kathleen (James) Heglund of Las Vegas, Nevada; a brother, Leonard (Diane) Whitehouse of Boardman and her former daughter-in-law, Donna Melanson of Austintown.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 1 at New Life Lutheran Church, 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505, where a funeral service will follow at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, PO Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473; or New Life Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

