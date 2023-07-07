CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Caggiano, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the age of 77.

She was born on December 12, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Theresa Kabo.

Barbara dedicated her life to taking care of her family and raising her son with unconditional love and unwavering support.



Barbara was a graduate of Rayen High School in the year 1963.

Throughout her life, she found joy in simple pleasures, such as shopping and planting flowers. Barbara’s love for nature extended to sports as well. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Family was the cornerstone of Barbara’s life. She married her loving husband, Victor M. Caggiano, on January 2, 1965. Their marriage was built on a foundation of love and mutual respect that lasted nearly six decades. Together they had their only son, Greg (Deborah) Caggiano. Barbara’s proudest accomplishments revolved around being a grandmother. She adored her two grandchildren, Mario and Mya, who brought immeasurable joy into her life. Their laughter filled her heart with happiness. Additionally, Barbara welcomed two step-grandchildren into her loving embrace: John and Noah. Aside from her human family members, Barbara also had a treasured companion in the form of a Cavalier King Charles named Bandit.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, to allow friends and loved ones to pay their respects at this difficult time.



A television tribute will air Monday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.