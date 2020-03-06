Autumn Lee McDonald, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Autumn Lee McDonald, 40, passed from this life Tuesday evening, March 3, at Summa Akron City Hospital after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Autumn was born August 16, 1979, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Rachel Spickler McDonald.

She was a 1998 graduate of Canfield High School and attended Youngstown State University, where she was a member of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority.

Autumn had a passion to care for others. She spent nine years as an STNA at The Assumption Village Skilled Nursing Facility. Autumn’s gift for providing exceptional care touched the lives of so many residents and their families. Autumn came to work each and every day with a smile on her face and love in her heart.

She was a member and former treasurer of the Mahoning Valley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was thrilled when she was able to trace her genealogy back to the Revolutionary War, which was a requirement to become a member of this prestigious group.

While at YSU, Autumn was a member of the Young Republicans and enjoyed doing countless charitable events.

In her spare time, Autumn enjoyed traveling, reading, journaling and was known to be a “true romantic”…. always living each day with her “glass half full.”

Autumn is survived by her sister, Tracy (Louis) Markulin of Canfield; niece, Raquel “Rocky” Markulin; her dearest and closest friend, Stephanie (Gott) Ciro of Atlanta and many cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Autumn will be laid to rest privately in Midway Mennonite Church Cemetery, next to her family.

Autumn’s family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to The Assumption Village Resident Activity Fund, 9800 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 9, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.