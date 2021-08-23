Aurelia Josephine Wooten, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aurelia Josephine Hannis Dickey Wooten, 96, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Born in Youngstown, on March 18, 1925, Mrs. Wooten was the daughter of the late Joseph Hannis and the late Aurelia Lischinsky Hannis.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked at the YMCA in Rock Hill, South Carolina in the nursery.

Surviving are her daughters, Patricia A. Johnson of Rock Hill, Caroline Schofield of Boardman, Marcella Dickey (Sam) and Georgia Ann Silver (Kevin), both of Youngstown; her sister, Marcella Hannis of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Dickey; her son, Robert Dickey; her second husband, William Wooten; her brother, Richard Hannis and a grandson.

A Funeral Mass was held Friday, August 20, 2021, at Greene Funeral Home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Prayers will begin at 11:15 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral costs.

