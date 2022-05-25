NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey P. Sparks Goodman, 81, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at home.

Audrey was born November 13, 1940, in Niles, a daughter of Willie L. and Vesta Clyda Brown Sparks.

She grew up in Olive Hill, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1955 with her husband, Coy and they began their life together.

“Mom Mom,” how she was referred to after her first grandchild, enjoyed spending time with her kids and making sure each grandchild felt like they were her favorite. She was a caretaker to all who crossed her path. “We all loved her dearly and she will be missed greatly.”

She leaves behind her daughter, Shelly (Eric) Dye of Berlin Center; son, Eddie “Bo” Goodman of Newton Falls; daughter, Gracie Bova of North Jackson; son, Danny (Sue) Goodman of Garrettsville; daughter, Laney (Bryan) Burris of Rock Hill, South Carolina; brother, Willie Sparks of McDonald; brother, Watt (Martha) Sparks of Niles; sister, Stella Patton of Olive Hill, Kentucky; brother, William “Flint” (Rosa) Sparks of Cambridge; 12 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three on the way and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Coy D. Goodman; sister, Shirley Creech and sister, Virginia Patton.

Arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel, 439 S. Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Audrey P. Sparks Goodman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.