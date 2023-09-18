POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Audrey Demechko at her home, Thursday, September 14, 2023. Audrey passed peacefully in her sleep in the company of her family.

Audrey was born in Lenoir, North Carolina, the only daughter of George Price and Virginia Bolick Price.

Audrey was a loving and supportive wife and mother. After her children left home, she worked in a local day care. She also was the office manager in a medical practice in California.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Charles Demechko of Poland; daughter, Teri Ann Henry of Chester, Virginia; sons, Steven (Rose) Demechko and David (Tena) Demechko, both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Larry of Reidsville, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Ruth Demechko of Oklahoma City and grandchildren, Kenneth Payne and Lyn (Brian) Norr, all of California, Matthew and Madison Demechko of Oklahoma, Robert (Sierra) Demechko of California, Jessie Demechko of Oklahoma, Drew (Paula) Demechko of Texas and Payton Demechko. Audrey also leaves 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Audrey was preceded in death by her son, Robert Edward Demechko and brothers, John, George and Gary Price.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A celebration of life will be held 11:0 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the funeral home.

Audrey’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley and dear friends Betti and Joe Haas and Ruth and Kenny Spencer, for their love and support through this difficult time.

