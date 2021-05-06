Audrey Baker, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey “Dottie” Baker, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at The Inn at Poland Way.

She was born January 15, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of Patrick and Bridget Conroy Ruane.

Dottie was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She married her husband, Raymond L. Baker on January 21, 1956 and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2008.

Dottie’s favorite activity was watching and rooting for her children and then her grandchildren at any activity they were involved in. She was a fixture at baseball diamonds, basketball field houses, soccer fields and skating rinks. Wherever the kids were participating, she could be found.

She is survived by three sons, Mark (Ruby) Baker of Yucaipa, California, David (Ursula) Baker of Poland and Michael (Maureen) Baker of Newton, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Shannon Velez, Christie (Jeff) Mitch, David (fiancée, Gina Torek) Baker, Matthew Baker, Caitlin Baker and Ryan Baker and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was preceded in death by her sisters, Marge Cooney, Libby Houston, Kathleen “Kay” Summers and Patricia Pogacnik and two brothers, Thomas and Fred Ruane.

The family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Raymond Baker Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Dottie’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Inn at Poland Way for their kind and compassionate care.

Services were private and burial was in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

