Arthur Jess Thomas, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN – Arthur Jess Thomas, 61, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Caprice Health Care Center.

He was born December 18, 1957, in New Castle, PA, the son of Arthur and Gemma (Rauso) Thomas.

Arthur was a 1975 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. Following high school, he worked as a steelworker in Youngstown. He then worked as a security guard at Sparkle Markets before establishing his own insurance agency, A.J. Thomas Insurance Agency, where he served clients in Northeast Ohio and Western Pa. as the primary agent for over 30 years until the time of his illness.

He was a member of St. Charles Church, it’s school’s Athletic Club, and the Board 60 Men’s Club where he had served as president. Art was a coach for the Boardman Baseball Association for many years. He participated in the Steel Valley Slow Pitch Softball League, the Republic Steel Bowling League, and the Mahoning County Engineering Golf League at Millcreek.

Art was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Ohio State fan. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He began hunting at 13 years old and continued to hunt until his illness.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (DeCapua) Thomas, whom he married June 12, 1987; a daughter, Jessica Thomas of Columbus; a son, Arthur “A.J.” Thomas, of Youngstown; his uncle, Jimmy (Judy) Rauso, of Pa.; two aunts, Regina (Carl) Chiafullo and Madelyn Gurneal, both of Pa.; three sisters-in-law, Mary T. (John) Centofanti, Patti (Larry) Binkowski and Barbara DeCapua; one brother-in-law, James DeCapua; several nieces and nephews; one great niece; and three great nephews.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Ann Thomas and Cynthia Thomas.

Calling hours will be held Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Prayers will be held Monday at 10:15 a.m at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur’s name to the MPN Research Foundation, 180 North Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research



Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.