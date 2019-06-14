Arline Cannata Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Arline Cannata, 87, who died peacefully early Wednesday morning, June 12 at Assumption Village Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Arline was born February 7, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis and Angeline (Page) Mastropietro.

She was a graduate of East High School and worked for several companies, including People’s Bank, Mahoning Bank and JCPenny.

Arline loved to bake. She especially enjoyed baking wedding cakes, Italian cookies and had a gift for sewing and crafts. She also had the compassion to care for the elderly, which she enjoyed.

Arline was a member of St. Brendan Church.

Her husband, Peter E. Cannata, whom she married October 3, 1953, died April 3, 2008.

Arline is survived by her daughters, Debbie Cannata (Richard Swanson) of Struthers, Rosie (Phillip) Karns of Oklahoma City and Linda (John) Stiner of Boardman; two grandchildren, Abrianna Karns and Francesca (Trey) Birdsley and a great-grandson, Phenix.

Arline was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Mastropietro and Rosella Hamady.

Family and friends may call Sunday, June 16 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, June 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Shannon Barillare and Dr. Bhonsle from Mercy Health, the staff at Assumption Village Nursing Home and Hospice of the Valley for their care and compassion given to Arline.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

