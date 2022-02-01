YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Arlene J. Pavlechko, 81, died peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Humility House Nursing Home, after a 14-month series of stroke and diabetes challenges.

Arlene was born April 9, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Paul and Julia Miklas Remias.

Arlene was a 1958 graduate of Chaney High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She enjoyed staying in touch with her fellow classmates all these years through monthly Class of ’58 luncheons.

She worked for many years as a legal secretary for the law firm of Attorneys Henkin and Tatman and later with StanJim Homes. She then accepted the position as Stenographer II in the marketing department of the Williamson School of Business at Youngstown State University, retiring in 2000 after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Youngstown State University Retirees Association.

Arlene was a former church organist, one of nine organists in her extended families, at St. John Lutheran Church in Youngstown, where she had been a very active member and president of the Altar Guild. She managed a great deal of the history and heritage of both the Miklas and Remias extended families and organized many of the family reunions.

Throughout both her work life and retirement, she enjoyed taking immaculate care of her Canfield home and landscaping, babysitting the neighborhood children who knew her as “Miss Arlene,” cooking, baking, playing cards and cheering for the Cleveland Indians. Her sense of humor always brought a great deal of fun and laughter to every gathering of family, friends and neighbors.

Her husband, John H. Pavlechko, whom she married September 12, 1959, passed away on March 13, 2005.

She leaves two sons, Thomas (Robert) of Dallas, Texas and David (Sara) of Columbus and two step-grandsons, Mason and Logan Busold. She also leaves a brother, Howard P. Remias of Canfield and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who she adored.

A memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield on a date to be determined, due to safety precautions.

Memorial donations may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

