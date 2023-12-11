NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene J. Farris, 80, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home.

Arlene was born September 6, 1943, in Youngstown, the youngest daughter of five children to Sebastian and Anna Holschuh Higel, both from Austria.

She spent most of her childhood in Boardman. Earning top grades, she graduated from Boardman High School and then from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education. While in school, she was a proud member of Phi Mu sorority.

After graduating from YSU in 1965, Arlene worked as a Latin teacher at Poland High School until she had children and changed careers. Driven by a strong work ethic, she continued to work full time at Thorofare Market as a payroll manager and later as an office manager and secretary for Paul C. Bunn Elementary School, Youngstown Board of Education and Youngstown City Schools for more than 25 years, until her retirement in 2009. Throughout her career, Arlene was also an Avon sales representative for more than two decades, to the delight of her young daughters. She enjoyed meeting new people and socializing. So, after retirement, she continued working part-time as a real estate agent for Howard Hanna, Northwood Realty and Klacik Real Estate. It was a perfect fit. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors, Ohio Association of Realtors and Youngstown-Columbiana Association of Realtors.

A lifelong Catholic, Arlene was a proud member of St.Dominic Church and later of St. Luke Church and the YSU Panhellenic. She enjoyed volunteering for church activities, participating in community causes and spending time with people, whether that was family, coworkers, friends or others.

When not engaged in those activities, Arlene was listening to pop music, out and about in the community, or reading. She was a voracious reader and instilled a deep love of reading in her children. Toward the end of her life, Arlene enjoyed spending time with her son and daughters, sneaking her beloved pizzelles and potato chips, despite her doctors’ wishes and always keeping the nurses on their toes. She remained feisty and spirited.

Arlene was strong willed and stubborn at times, but also had an enormous heart. She will be remembered for her independent spirit, strong work ethic, tenacity and understated ways. Arlene was smart and resourceful, with knowledge gained through all her life experiences: teacher, office manager, administrative assistant, sales rep, realtor and volunteer. She weathered life’s difficult times — losing both parents in the same week when she was just 39 years old — leaning on her Catholic faith, which brought her much comfort. “We love you, mom.”

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Fred Abousleman) Farris of Fort Collins, Colorado; son, Lance Farris of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Brittany Farris and Max Bunker of Pembroke, Massachusets and her former spouse, Gordon “Duke” Farris.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Holly A. Bunker; sisters, Viola (Paul) Kranich, Helen Lamantia and Anna Kraysets and brother, Frank Higel.

Family and friends may call 10:00 a.m. – Noon Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3101 Starrs Centre Drive. A funeral service will follow at Noon.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Northwood Charitable Foundation.

