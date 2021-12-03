Arlene Claypoole, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Claypoole, 85, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



She was born September 13,1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Dorothy (House) Landy.

Arlene graduated from East High School in 1954.

She was a homemaker and was the original Mrs. Clean. She was a member of the Try-Hards at Wedgewood Lanes the Red Hat Society in Ormond Beach, Florida and many card clubs. Arlene spent most of her life in Austintown until she and her husband, Chuck, moved to Florida in 2001 until 2008, when they moved back to the area. She was an avid Nascar and Ohio State fan. She loved traveling especially to the beach but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and sharing in their many accomplishments.

Her husband, Charles Claypoole, whom she married on May 12,1955, died November 15, 2013.

Arlene is survived by her three daughters Kathleen Claypoole of Youngstown, Karen (Ralph) Kistler of Austintown and Colleen (Jack) King of Struthers; three grandchildren Jessica Kistler, Jay (Toni Cheshire) King and Jaime King and her granddog Abby. She also leaves behind her brothers Tom (Karen) Landy and Jim (Loretta) Landy. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, her son Chuckie and her grandson Randy Kistler.



Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences can be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arlene Claypoole, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.