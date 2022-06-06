AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anton Bogyi, 90, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his immediate family.



He was born March 31, 1932, in Nitra, Czechoslovakia, a son of the late Martin and Maria Valeria Bogyi. He immigrated to the United States in 1968 and loved this country.



In his youth, he enjoyed playing sports and oil painting.



While living in Europe, he worked as a dentist and in the USA, he worked as a certified dental technician. He dedicated his life to his profession and retired at the age of 87.



He was devoted to his family and was a wonderful, loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a constant inspiration and role model to his daughter and his granddaughter.



He touched many lives; he will be missed by everyone who knew him.



Anton is survived by his wife, Magdalena Hudzovic Bogyi, whom he married November 14, 1959; his daughter, Antonia (G. Thomas Noakes, DDS) Bogyi, Maryland; and a granddaughter, K. Nicole Noakes.



He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.



A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Michael Church in Canfield.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations “In Memory of Anton Bogyi” to Tunnel 2 Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anton Bogyi, please visit our floral store.