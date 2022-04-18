NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette M. Lillo, 99, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

She was born December 25, 1922, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Concetta Buccoli Bellitto.

Antoinette was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She had a passion for cooking, working in the food industry since she was very young but her true love was working as the cook at the Embassy until she was 90 years old. For many years, she also worked at the election polls.

Antoinette was a member of Holy Family Church and the Women’s Democratic Club.

She enjoyed working outside in her yard, planting and cutting the grass. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Vincent Lillo, whom she married October 12, 1946, passed away December 26, 1977.

Antoinette is survived by her two daughters, Judy (Donald) Lombardo and Natalie Kady, both of New Middletown; four grandchildren, Olivia (Brian) Lydon, Lisa Lombardo, Joshua (Eszter) Kady and Nicholas Lombardo; seven great-grandchildren, Keira, Nathan, Ryan, Sarah, Jillian, Samuel and Tessza and two sisters, Rose Dolecki of Youngstown and JoAnn Bellitto of Poland.

Antoinette was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Kady and five siblings.

Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and burial followed in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to especially thank Masternick Memorial for their care and compassion given to Antoinette.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to SouthernCare Hospice at www.southerncarehospice.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Antoinette M. Lillo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.