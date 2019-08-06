Antoinette Lipari, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for Antoinette Lipari, 94, who died peacefully Sunday morning, August 4 at Antonine Village Nursing Home.

Antoinette was born July 3, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of Carmen and Adelina (Fossaceca) DelliQuadri.

She was a graduate of South High School and worked briefly as a medical assistant at her brother’s medical practice.

Ultimately, Antoinette spent her life as a devoted wife and mother to her three children.

She was a member of the Italian American War Veterans, Sons of Italy, the Latin Culture Club and the Wolves Club.

Her husband, the former Mahoning County Judge, Jack Lipari, died in 1995.

Antoinette is survived by two daughters, Annette (Dr. Alex) Vrable of Canfield and Dr. Adele Lipari of Columbus; son, Vince (Jan) Lipari of Norton; six grandchildren, Dr. Steven Cubbison, Dr. Alyssa (Dr. Matthew) Cubbison Laubham, Jennifer (Brent) Douglas, Christine (Joseph) Lipari-Althaus, Dr. Alex Vrable, Jr. and Dr. Abby Lynn Vrable (Vincent Thompson); four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Anthony, Julian and Abilene and two sisters-in-law, Mary DelliQuadri of Poland and Vicki DelliQuadri of Liberty.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Michael Alan Vrable; brothers, Dr. Angelo DelliQuadri and Dr. Carmen DelliQuadri and an infant sister, Antoinette.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 9 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

