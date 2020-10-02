Anthony T. “Tony” DiOrio, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony T. “Tony” DiOrio, 98, died peacefully Thursday afternoon October 1, 2020,at his residence surrounded by his family.

Tony was born June 25,1922 in Youngstown, the son of Louis and Antonette (Fusco) DiOrio.

He was a 1941 graduate of Chaney High School and later the Carpentry Trade School Local Union 171. He had worked as a carpenter with the Local 171 for over 35 years.

Tony was an Army WWII veteran and fought in five major campaigns including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.



Tony married the former Pauline Sobey on October 2,1948. He built their Austintown home in 1956 where they raised their family. Tony enjoyed going to his grandsons sporting events, gardening, baseball, loved animals and supported the St. Labre Indian School for over 45 years.



Tony is survived by his son, Daniel(Jackie) DiOrio of Mansfield, Ohio; twin daughters, Elaine(Ed) Barker, with whom he made his home, and Jeanne DiOrio of Boardman; his brother Richard (Phyllis) DiOrio of Canfield, five grandchildren Jill (Jim) Barnhart, Dan (Heather) DiOrio, Alex Barker, Captain Jacob Barker and Erin(Jeff) Powers and six great-grandchildren Zeita Beaver, Hunter, Connor and Spencer Powers, Nico DiOrio and Charlie Barker.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, his sister Cecelia Joseph, brother Dr. Louis DiOrio and son-in-law John Fortunato.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Austintown at 10:00 a.m. on October 6, 2020.

Friends may call Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

The DiOrio family, the funeral home and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial coverings are required if attending the funeral home or the church. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Labre Catholic Indian School P.O. Box 216 , Ashland, Montana 59003. The family wishes to thank Tony’s caregivers Ruthie and Theresa, Southern Care Hospice and the aides from Home-In-Stead for all their love and support that was given to Tony.

