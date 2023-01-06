BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Yukech, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Anthony was born November 25, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Eva Frank Yukech.



After the death of his mother as a teen, he moved to California with family.

He later enlisted in the United State Marine Corps. and fought during the Korean War, where he was a Staff Artillery Sargent and Frozen Chosin Reservoir survivor.



After the service, he returned back to Youngstown and worked for General Motors as a receiving dock team leader for 27 years until he retired in 1993.



Anthony helped build St. Christine Church in the 1950s and was a lifelong member. He also was a member of their Renewal Team, Cur-silo team member and played in the church and UAW golf leagues.



He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan, which ended when the team moved to Baltimore. He also golfed in many leagues up until his 70s. Anthony became quite the birdhouse builder, building at least 50 houses within the last few years and gifting them to each member of the family and numerous friends. Most of all, Anthony enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his son, daughter-in-law (who he considered a daughter) and grandchildren. The family trips to Myrtle Beach were among some of his fondest memories.



Anthony’s wife, the former Joan Rowan, whom he was married to for nearly 50 years, died October 24, 2000.



He is survived by his son, James (Colleen Kelly) Yukech, whom he made his home with since 2009; grandchildren, Amanda (Jake), Ashley, Allyson, Patrick, James and Rory and many nieces and nephews.



Anthony was also preceded in death by his siblings, Chuck (Betty) Yukech, Bob (Helen) Yukech, Helen Jakovina, Neal Lafferty, Melvin Lafferty and Velma Deangelo.



Family and friends may call Monday, January 9, 2023 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Christine Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family, which they will use to give to needy families in Anthony’s honor.



Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

