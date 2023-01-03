AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Randy” Krispinsky, 62, died unexpectedly, Sunday, December 25, 2022, at home. The Krispinsky and Dulay families have lost a huge piece of their hearts.

Randy was born January 26, 1960, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Helen Dulay Krispinsky.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and the Cleveland School of Broadcasting.

As a respected musician, producer and sound man, Randy was well known in the local music scene. He was a master of sound production and engineering and affectionately referred to as the “Mad Scientist of Sound” by all who knew his work. His passing is a great loss to the music community and it will never be the same without him. The highlight of his career was when he had the opportunity to work in Les Paul’s recording studio. When he wasn’t working in his music studio, he found enjoyment feeding and caring for stray cats and all of the backyard birds and squirrels.

Randy is survived by his parents, Anthony and Helen Krispinsky of Austintown; sister, Suzanne (Michael) Williams of Ostrander; nephews, Michael and Ryan Williams and many cousins, who all held a special place in his heart.

Because of Randy’s love for animals, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to an animal charity of your choice.

A private prayer service, performed by family friend, the Rev. John Rovnak, was held for Randy at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, along with a musical tribute performed by Len Dulay and Tevin Vincent. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later time.

