POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Paul Berry, 60, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence, after a brief illness.

He was born November 8, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of James L. Berry and Lorraine Stinespring Powers.

Anthony attended Liberty High School prior to relocating to Palm Bay, Florida where he completed his education.

After returning to Youngstown, Anthony was employed by Fireline, Inc. He spent the last 34 years there, where he worked as a packing leader.

The simple things brought him the most enjoyment. He loved fishing, playing the guitar, tinkering with his 1970 Cutlass 442 and football Sundays with his two boys. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him most.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Kimberly Kobus Berry, whom he married August 7, 1999; two sons, Tyler and Travis Berry; two sisters, Gail (Tom) Lindeman and Elaine Berry, of Palm Bay, Florida; a brother, Thomas Berry of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.; mother-in-law, Marilyn Kobus of Poland; in-laws, Mike and Lori DeCore; niece, Morgan DeCore and four nephews, Carson DeCore, John Lindeman, Tommy Lindeman and Jesse Lindeman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mitchell Stinespring and James Berry and father-in-law, Clarence Kobus.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony Paul Berry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.