POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Anthony M. Smaldino Sr., 84, died peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Anthony was born April 9, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Rose Armeni Smaldino.

Anthony “Tony” lived an incredible life. He was the youngest of four children and grew up on the East Side of Youngstown. He was a talented musician and, at age 16, he began giving accordion lessons at Strouss’ Music Center, downtown Youngstown.

He was a graduate of East High School.

In 1959, he married the love of his life, Joanne.

Anthony worked as an insurance salesman for several agencies in the area until retiring.

As they were raising their family, Tony played in the Ralph Ranalli Italian band. Along with his wife, Anthony owned and operated Smaldino’s Sunrise Deli from 1985 until its closing in 2007.

Tony had a passion for music, jazz being his favorite. It was important for him to share the gift of music with his family. Tony was an avid golfer and spent endless hours on the range helping others, including two of his grandsons who went on to play collegiate golf.

He was passionate about Poland Bulldog football and baseball. His grandchildren and their friends could always count on “Pops” to be cheering them on from the stands. Tony was a lifelong learner and lover of knowledge, which made him a fantastic mentor to so many, including and foremost his 10 grandchildren. The most recent book he read was “Everybody Always” by Bob Goff, which exemplifies the loving nature of his spirit. Tony leaves us with a lifetime of love and stories.

Tony was preceded in death by his wife, the former Joanne M. Tavolario. Anthony was also preceded in death by his parents; sister Rose Corredatti; and brother Donald Smaldino.

He is survived by his daughters, Christine (Jerry) McQuown of Poland, Gina (Dr. John) Chiaro of New Springfield and Maria (Michael) Spencer of Poland; son, Dr. Anthony (Karen) Smaldino Jr. of Butler, Pennsylvania; sister, Tina Jeswald of Poland; ten grandchildren, Alyssa (partner, Gerald), Jerrod (Maggie), Jenna (Matt), Anthony (fiancee, Erin), Marissa, Jason, Tony, Jonah, Dominique and Olivia; and his and four great-grandchildren, Rocco, Stella, Nora and Leo.

Tony has had many friends over the years, but recently, his neighbor and devoted friend, Ray Dunn brought joy to the last few years of his life. Tony’s family would like to thank his doctor and friend, Dr. Art Duran not only for his many years of medical care, but also for his loving support to Tony and his wife, Joanne. Tony blessed so many with his passions for life, learning, teaching and giving. He lived fully and loved deeply.

Pops always reminded us that we are all broken, but we must love those who are more broken and to always stay curious.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Holy Family Church.

Interment will take place in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.