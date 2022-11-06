YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Frank Peluso, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. As our faith helps maintain us in the living of daily life, what sustains us is the stories and memories of those whom we have loved; those who have transitioned to the next phase after death.



If you met Anthony Frank Peluso he would say: “Hello, call me Tony….have you ever heard of Aliquippa?” Through this greeting – he put Aliquippa on the map! So much so that many, many times when people would travel to the Pittsburgh International Airport, one would remember or remind the passengers, “That’s where Tony is from!’



He was born to Italian immigrants Querino (Pacentro) and Mary Domenica D’Eramo (Sulmona) on March 1, 1946.

In his early years he was surrounded by the love of a tightly knit family and community in “West”. He was the big brother to Willie and Anna Marie. He attended St. Joseph School. His family eventually moved to Plan 12, where he attended Laughlin Schools and graduated from Aliquippa High in 1964.



He embraced the customs of delicious home-mades, sauces, and wedding soup from the hands of his mother; sausage and home made wine from his dad. He often had to get it from the barrel — but never, never was allowed to taste it! He was nurtured in the love of food. Perhaps he was the original “Italian Foodie!!” Over time, he would be joined by friends for a bite (or more!) at Blakes, The Palm, and his mainstays, Sam’s Wedge Inn and Inner Circle Pizza. Friendships and fellowship were life’s gifts to Tony; loyalty and loving respect were Tony’s gifts to those who knew him.



He attended Youngstown State University and graduated in June 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science. He served The Brothers of Phi Kappa Tau well.

Upon his matriculation from college, he was called to the draft and served in The United States Army. He was honorably discharged in July, 1972, after serving in the 169th Engineering Battalion, 43rd Engineer Company in Long Bin Post, South Vietnam. His completion duty to Meritorious Service was at the Processing Station, Armed Forces Examining And Entrance Station, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



In the hallowed cafeteria halls of Kilcawley at Y.S.U., a friend introduced Tony to Roseann Tucci. Four years later Tony and Roseann married on September 23, 1972 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Youngstown. They moved to Canfield in 1977 where they raised three children: Bryan (Deb), James (Melissa) and Kara. In 2016 their lives were enriched by the birth of a “lovely little sweet one” – Ava Rose. She and “Poppy” spent many, many, many, many hours together on FaceTime playing and listening to Italian songs – Dominic the Donkey for one!



Tony’s professional life included employment at Union National Bank, R and R Mack Trucks, Panelmatic, and Steve’s Amoco (he wanted to buy a van for his family). He also completed 20 years of service to Farmers National Bank. He began in the Loan department and advanced to Vice President of Human Resources. Personally significant to him was the opportunity to give young people their first summer job, and the lasting friendships he made with bank associates who became his family. In his retirement, he also became a member of the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Family.



He served his community through The Rotary Club, was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, Canfield Fourth of July Committee Chair, and served three terms on The Canfield Board of Education.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willie and favorite Uncle, Tony. He leaves his wife, children, grandchild, sister, Anna (Brad) Logut; sister-in-law, Maria; nephews and niece, and his cherished long time friends.



Tony was reserved , appreciative, loyal and down to earth. He had a strong work ethic he passed onto his children. He loved his hometown, heritage, family, food, and especially his friends. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, College Game Day, and television shows of yesteryear in particular Gunsmoke, Raymond. Many days were filled with “Let’s Make A Deal”, “The Price Is Right” and of course, the “simple times” of Andy of Mayberry!”



Throughout his journey he held respect for many of his health care teams. They liked his simple jokes, and his kind demeanor, and admired his stamina. Over five years there were so many who became part of his family. Heartfelt thanks is extended to Dr.s Spratt, Rubino, Hoimes, Hemrock, Ricciutti, Kakkasseril, Dalvin, Lymphedema Therapists and Staff, Quest techs at both Hope Center for Cancer Care in Boardman and Howland, Oncology Nurses at both Hope Centers, Wound Care at St. Elizabeth Belmont, C.H.F Clinic in St. Elizabeth Boardman, Briarfield Place and nurses and doctors at 4 west and 6 west, St. Elizabeth Boardman.



Anthony F. Peluso was our country’s soldier — he is our family’s hero. Remember him with a smile the next time you drive to the Pittsburgh Airport – you’ll see the sign.

Salute (blessings) to you dear man for a life courageously lived.



Donations can be made in his memory to The Hope Lodge, Mayfield Road,Cleveland, Ohio (home away from home during the initial eight weeks of chemotherapy and radiation); The Family Life Center of Saint Michael Church, Canfield, Ohio, Hospice House of the Mahoning Valley (Mercy Health) and Canfield American Legion Post 177 P.O. Box 53 Veteran’s Plaza Project, Canfield, Ohio 44406.



A Celebration of his life will be on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. On Wednesday, November 9 at 9:15 a.m. a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony F. “Tony” Peluso, please visit our floral store.