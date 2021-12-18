STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. Frattaroli, 82, died Friday, December 17, 2021.

He was born on June 15, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Cesidio and Marietta (D’Eramo) Frattaroli.

Anthony was a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Youngstown College.

Anthony began working in the grocery store industry at the age of ten and after his graduation from Youngstown College, he worked for Betsy Ross Foods in Akron as the warehouse manager. He then opened up his first Supermarket in 1986, “Frattaroli Sparkle” in the 5th Street Plaza in Struthers, with his brother, Patsy and his son, Tony, Jr., ten years later, they opened up their second supermarket in New Middletown.

He was a member of various organizations representing his spiritual, community, family and professional dedication, including Knights of Columbus of Struthers, St. Nicholas Rosary, Buenatta’s Italian Society, Ohio Grocers Association and Youngstown Grocers Association, where he also served as president.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Margaret (Wilcheck) Frattaroli, whom he married on April 28, 1962; daughter, Felicia (Dr. Scott) Tofil of Struthers; son, Anthony (Karen) Frattaroli of Youngstown; brother, Patrick “Patsy” (Marianne) Frattaroli of Struthers; six grandchildren, Dr. Carlisle (Brendan) Cope, Mackenzie (Terrance) Reardon, Taylor (Edward Jr.) Reese, Mitchell Tofil, Nina and Joey Frattaroli and one great-granddaughter, Blakely Rose Cope.

In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his sister, Felicia DeVito and grandson, Anthony Frattaroli.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony’s memory may be made to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Condolences may be sent at higgins-reardon.com.

