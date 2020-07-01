Anne Marie Simon Vross, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Marie Simon Vross, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 12, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alex and Tuban Simon.

Anne was a 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was extremely devoted to St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church and The Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon.

Anne was the beloved matriarch of her family. Always the best hostess, she made her home the common gathering place. Whether it was hosting Sunday dinner, planning her favorite holiday celebrations or coordinating a reunion, she was always looking for ways to bring the family together, because that’s when she was the happiest. She never grew tired of going above and beyond to make sure her family was happy and well provided for.

She was also a true professional career woman, serving in many different roles throughout her life. She was a licensed real estate agent; entrepreneur of RonTones Restaurant and Shenango Music; supervisor at Mahoning County Bureau of Support and supervisor, director of taxation and interim auditor for Mahoning County Auditor’s Office.

Despite her busy career, Anne always found time to volunteer. She served as second vice president of Mahoning County Mental Health Board 648; was a member of The Association of Female Executives and was recognized for her role in Canfield High School’s Stadium Lights Fundraiser, as well as many other local fundraisers.

Anne truly loved politics and the ability to help improve the quality of life for all. She was founder of Canfield Federated Women’s Club, where she also served as a former president. She was a former member and corresponding secretary of Mahoning County President’s Club and the Federated Democratic Women of Ohio and she was a former member and executive endorsement committee delegate to the State of Ohio Democratic Convention. She was awarded Democratic Woman of the Year by the John F. Kennedy Democratic Women’s Club and was named a Hall of Fame Inductee for her devotion and dedication to the Democratic party.

Anne will be fondly remembered for her love of decorating, cooking, entertaining and shopping. She loved staying up on fashion so much that she was referred to as “the best-dressed lady in Mahoning County” on many occasions.

She easily made friends wherever she went, which was probably because she loved people. Anne had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand and stand up for someone in need. She was not someone who liked to venture far from home, so she spent much of her free time playing cards and socializing with her long list of special friends.

Anne was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her children, Anthony (Christine) Vross, Dianne Wyant, Dr. Sue Ellen (Dr. Eric) Espinal and Jackie (John) French; her grandchildren, Linda Terlesky, Laura Terlesky, Keely (John) Welch, Chelsea (Eric) Hillard, Allison (Michael) Thomas, Marian (Phil) Nolletti, Anthony Vross, Jr., Alexis Espinal, Drew Espinal, Leah Espinal, John French, Jr., Dr. Ashley French (fiance, Danny Thomas) and Paul French; her great-grandchildren, Mariah Terlesky, Cora Welch and Louisa Nolletti; her brother-in-law, Jerry (Beverly) Vross; her sister-in-law, Sauda Simon and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Tuban Simon; her former husband, Ron Vross; her siblings, Sam Simon, Paul Simon, John Simon, Joe Simon, Jim Simon and Minnie Simon; her sister-in-law, Julia Simon and her son-in-law, Bob Wyant.

A Divine Liturgy of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with the Rev. Tony Massad officiating. The Vross family is asking all who wish to pay their respects gather in the church parking lot within your vehicle by watching a livestream of Anne’s funeral service on their smart devices on the St. Maron Church Facebook Page, at www.facebook.com/stmaronyoungstown or you may be seated outside your vehicle, by standing or bringing a folding chair, to view and listen to the funeral that will be officiated outside the front doors of the church.

Following the service, a vehicle procession (remaining in your cars) will pass by the family by the entrance of the church.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Anne’s name to St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anne Marie Simon Vross, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.