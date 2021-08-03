Anne Grich, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Grich, 91, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Maplecrest Nursing Home.



She was born December 27, 1929, in Youngstown, to parents Louis and Ethel (Stretts) Maxymych.



She completed a three year program at Youngstown College to become a Medical Technologist and was employed by various medical facilities in the area.

Anne was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church.



Her husband, John Grich, whom she married in April of 1955, preceded her in death on June 26, 1994.



Anne is survived by her son, David Grich, her granddaughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Kilpatrick and two grandsons, Timothy and Daniel Grich.



In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by son, John Grich Jr. and three sisters, Mary Sufzczynski, Kathleen Alexoff and Stella Pavlechko.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.



Anne’s funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, August 5, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



