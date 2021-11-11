Anne A. Martino, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne A. Martino, 92, passed away, Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021 at Maplecrest Nursing Home.



She was born March 27, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Mathew and Elizabeth M. (Kaldos) Stokan.



Anne graduated from Chaney High School and devoted her life to taking care of her family.

She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles daily. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Anne is survived by her husband, Fred Martino; three sons, Thomas (Pamela) Martino of Youngstown, Neil (Charlotte) Martino of Ravenna and James (Barbara) Martino of Struthers; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.



Family and friends may call Monday, November 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a service will follow at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church, 764 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471 or Catholic Charities Regional Agency,

319 W Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

