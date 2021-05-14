Anna Sue Starynchak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Sue Starynchak, 90, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021, at her home.

She was born January 12, 1931, in Bybee, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Jack and Myrtle Moore Solomon.

Anna graduated from Lincoln High School. She was very active in the Cleveland School System, where she held many job titles.

Anna enjoyed gardening and had a love for dogs. She especially loved going to the casino with her son-in-law, David.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Barbara (David) McLeroy of Poland; son, Steve Starynchak of Poland; daughter-in-law, Barbara Starynchak of Chardon; six grandchildren, Dennis (Catalina) Bernier, Donald (Kim) Bernier, Douglas (Christina) Bernier, Jason (fiancée, Natalie) Starynchak, Jennifer Cook and Scott Starynchak; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Emma, Eliana, Aviana and Christian and nieces and nephews, Brenda Couture, Tyonia Burns, Jean Wilson, Karen Morse, Debbie Shapiro, Tom Legg and John (Marilyn) Rainieri.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Starynchak, whom she married September 19, 1954; a son, David Starynchak and two sisters, Doris (Lou) Jacobs and Mary (Tom) Legg.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.