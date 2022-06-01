AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie McGahagan, 93, passed away at her home with her family by her side Monday, May 30, 2022.

She was born June 16, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond James and Anna Marie Frain Biggins.

Anna Marie met the love of her life, Tom and they married September 3, 1949. They spent 64 years together raising 12 children until his death July 28, 2013.

She was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a huge fan of the Fitch Falcons, Cleveland Indians, Ursuline and Notre Dame. She also had a great passion for the many pet dogs she loved during her lifetime. She was affectionately called “Red” by those who loved her because of her beautiful red hair. She had the most beautiful warm smile and gorgeous blue eyes that would fill the room and delight her husband, family and all who knew her.

Anna Marie loved her family more than life itself. She was always there for her family and always made us her priority. She was a person of great faith and had a unique ability to comfort or care for anyone in need. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was the best cook and loved to dance, laugh and have fun. She made every birthday, holiday, special occasion or just spending time with the ones she loved a moment to treasure. With family and faith being the most important treasures of her life, we were all blessed to share them with her. Our memories of her will be passed on for generations. We should all aspire to live our lives the way she lived hers, with kindness, dignity, respect and humanity.

Anna Marie is survived by her 12 children, Tom (Debbie) McGahagan of Austintown, Kathy Mackos of Austintown, Mike McGahagan (Theresa McCandless) of North Carolina, Meg (Mike) Callahan of Boardman, Mary Ann McGahagan, with whom she made her home in Austintown, Eileen (George) Lawson of Boardman, Dan (Sheri) McGahagan of Austintown, Nancy (Mark) D’Errico of Medina, Terry (Randy) Love of Canfield, Kelley (Jim) Braga of Canfield, Beth (Ralph) Magliocca of Canfield and Karen (Mike) Sciortino of Austintown; 31 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; her pet dog, whom she loved, Maggie and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Tom; two grandsons, Danny “Champ” McGahagan and Nick McGahagan; two sisters, Mary Lou Grey and Gerry Williams and son-in-law, Steve Mackos.

The McGahagan family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care for their support and care given to their mother. A very special thank you to her loving and compassionate personal caregiver the last 4 1/2 years, Donna Glass, you will always be an angel in our mother’s heart and the entire family. May God bless you. We would like to thank Mercy Health Pallative Care Team and Hospice of the Valley for their kind and compassionate care during her illness.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Catholic Charity, 114 W. Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

