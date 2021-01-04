Anna Maria Eul, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Maria Eul, 89, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

She was born February 10, 1931, in Oberhausen, Germany, a daughter of Emil and Elfride Puschmann Buchholz.

Anna married her husband, Otto K. Eul, in Germany, on December 23, 1950. They came to America in 1956 and resided in Cincinnati.

She worked at Kroger as a cashier for over 20 years and was also a homemaker.

She enjoyed dancing and attending many German functions. She was an avid needleworker and enjoyed needlepoint, cross stitch, crocheting, knitting and sewing.

Anna is survived by her husband, Otto K. Eul; her daughter, Anneliese E. (Dr. Kimbroe) Carter of Canfield; her sister, Elfride Winter of Germany; grandchildren, Christopher (Kristin) Carter of Stow, Timothy (Jolene) Carter of Tega Cay, South Carolina and Erika (Grant) Moore of Newnan, Georgia and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Annabelle Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Hans Buchholz.

A private funeral service was held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

Anna’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the aides at Shepherd of the Valley Home Healthcare and Crossroads Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anna Maria Eul, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.