YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae Franko Durkin, 86, died peacefully with family by her side, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown on June 2, 1935, the daughter of Michael and Anna Franko.

Anna Mae graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953 and went on to Youngstown College, where she obtained a degree in education.

Anna Mae taught second grade at St. Nicholas School until it was time to raise her family with her husband, Jack, whom she married April 27, 1957. After raising her four children, Anna Mae returned to work in the accounting department at Windsor House Nursing Home until her retirement in 1999.

She was a founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church, was active in starting the Altar and Rosary Society and was a member of the Junior Seton Circle.

Those who loved Anna Mae knew her life was devoted to her family and friends. She was extremely proud of her Slovak heritage and as everyone knew, her love language was making food for those who gathered at her home. No one ever left there hungry.

In describing Anna Mae, her children and grandchildren all agree that she was loving, loyal, generous, resilient, organized, fashionable, competitive and above all, the matriarch of the family. If we couldn’t find her at home watching CNN or MSNBC, everyone knew the first place to look was the casino.

Anna Mae is survived by her children, Jack (Gina) Durkin of Boardman, Diane Petersen of Columbus, Colleen (Tom) Loney of Columbiana and Brigid (Rob) Baker; her grandchildren, Patrick (Lexi), Natalie and Kevin Durkin, Alyssa (Bob) Riddle, Jordan and Jerrod Petersen, Ryan and Abbey Loney and great-grandchildren, Shiveley Riddle, Eden and Shay Durkin.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Michael and Anna; brother, George; sister, Edna; sister-in-law, Sally Durkin; son-in-law, Michael Petersen and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Dr. Robert Wetzel, staff of Hospice of the Valley and Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke Catholic Church or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.