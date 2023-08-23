AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. Pence, age 62, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on January 3, 1961, a daughter of the late Donald Eugene and Gloria Simione Dickey.

Anna had a successful career and worked for various businesses in the area throughout her life, Astro Shapes, Pharmor Corp. and Delphi Packard.

Anna was a proud graduate of Struthers High School and cherished the memories she made during those formative years.



In her free time, Anna enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Her infectious energy could light up any room and she had a natural talent for bringing joy to those around her. Nothing brought her more happiness than spending quality time with her cherished husband, Ed Pence. Their love and companionship were evident to all who knew them.



She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Pence, whom she married on July 26, 1997. In addition to Ed, Anna is survived by her sister, Diane (Tony) Simione Villanueva of Boardman; three brothers, Bob (Chris) Simione of Lowellville, Donnie Simione of Boardman and Brian Simione of Youngstown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her family meant the world to her, and she cherished every moment spent with them.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations in care of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes to assist the family during this time.

