POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Jean Sveda Dean, 74, passed away suddenly in her husband’s arms, Saturday evening, November 25, 2023, while visiting Ann Arbor, Michigan with her beloved family.

Anna Jean, affectionately known as Jeannie, A.J. and Baba, was born February 24, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Mary Petrus Sveda.

She attended Byzantine Catholic Central Elementary School and was a 1967 graduate of Struthers High School, where she played clarinet in the marching band. She earned an associate degree in business from Youngstown College of Business, where she met her soulmate and loving husband, Donald D. Dean, Jr., whom, upon his return from the U.S. Armed Forces, she married September 16, 1973.

This Fall, Jeannie and Don celebrated 50 years of happiness together with their sons, daughter-in-law and grandson, at one of their favorite restaurants in Ann Arbor. Afterwards, they attended a Michigan football game, where their love and anniversary was celebrated on the scoreboard at the Big House.

Anna Jean worked at RMI Titanium in Niles until the birth of her first child. Thereafter, and following the birth of her second child, she also was an administrator of the Byzantine Catholic Central School lunch program, in addition to being a dedicated homemaker to her family.

She was baptized an Orthodox Christian, was a former member of St. John Orthodox Church and a current member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church.

Baba loved being with her family and bringing everyone together. She especially enjoyed going on cruises; casino trips with her husband and their dear friends, George and Diane Horvath; day trips with her bestie, Rosie Zetts; getting together with family over the holidays and visiting her son in San Diego.

Aside from her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Dr. Lindsay) Dean of Wadsworth and Dr. Jon Gregory Dean of San Diego, California; a brother, John Sveda of Struthers; her grandson, Evan J. Dean, whom she deeply loved; her nephew and Godson, Dan Lucas of Lowellville and his family; her brother-in-law, Diz (Brenda) Dean of McDonald and sister-in-law, Judy (Daniel) Bagaglia of Farmdale and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; sister, Susan M. Sveda and many relatives and dear friends.

Friends and family may call 10:00 a.m. – Noon Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road (Route 224), Poland, OH 44514. Panichida funeral services will follow at Noon at the funeral home, celebrated by Father Michael.

Anna Jean will be laid to rest in St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

“May God make her memory to be eternal — vyechnaya pamyat.”

