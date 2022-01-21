GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Jane “Midge” Daugherty, 101, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on April 26, 1920, in Grove City, a daughter of John and Mary (Briggs) Breese.

She was a 1938 graduate of Grove City High School.

Anna married Robert Daugherty on June 4, 1943, and he preceded her in death in January 2001. They lived in Youngstown for over 60 years and were members of Baptist Church.

She had worked as a secretary in the Youngstown area.

Before entering the Orchard Manor, she had resided at Fellowship Manor for 15 years.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dawn; sister, Isabel Coast and brother, William Breese, both of Grove City.

Anna is survived by her brother, Paul Breese, of Grove City; two sisters, Helen “Scottie” Ferguson of Grove City and Emma Scharsu of Youngstown and several much-loved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Crestview Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

