Anna Hafner, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Hafner, 88, passed away early Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Hospice House.



She was born June 25, 1933 in Yugoslavia, a daughter of the late Peter an Magdalena (Pints) Helleis.



Anna graduated high school in Austria.

She devoted her life to caring for her family.

Anna was a Sam’s Club demonstrator for eight years and worked in the deli at Giant Eagle for 11 years before retiring.

She enjoyed ballroom dancing, attending Thanos with her lunch club in Canfield and was an avid reader of romance novels, biographies and history.



Her husband, William J. Hafner, Sr., whom she married July 2, 1956, passed away January 12, 1994.



Anna is survived by her children, William J. (Shirley) Hafner, Jr. of Hubbard, Peggy (Charles) Meadors of Poland, Joan (Giles) Borders of Carrollton, Texas, Susan (Michael) Terrill of Hiram, Georgia, Elaine Pearce of Boardman and Michael (Denise) Hafner of Boardman; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a son-in-law, Gary Green of Apex, North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Vince Kiefer of Germany and stepsister, Ingeborg Kirchinger of Austria.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Green; sons, Stephen and Joseph Hafner; stepmother, Kay Helleis; sister, Katharina Kiefer and son-in-law, William Pearce.



Family and friends may call Monday, December 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



