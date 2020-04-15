Ann M. Vuletich, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Vuletich, 95, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, from respiratory failure at Hospice House.

She was born May 21, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alfred Stephen and Theresa Rozzo Faustino.

Ann was a 1943 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Following high school, she proudly served her country in the United States Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Ann then went to Washington, D.C., where she attended George Washington University.

While in D.C., she also earned a certificate in fashion modeling from The Phyllis Bell’s Fashion Modeling School, which allowed her to work as a runway model.

Upon moving back to Youngstown, Ann was an elementary school teacher at Taft Elementary.

At that time she met the love of her life, George Vuletich, and they were married June 21, 1958. George passed away April 26, 2009.

Ann was a lifelong member of St. Dominic Church, where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society, the Infant Jesus of Prague and the St. Dominic Women’s Lunch Bunch. At St. Dominic’s School, she was a volunteer substitute teacher and cafeteria worker.

Ann’s pride and joy was her family. She loved to have a house full of people and enjoyed cooking and baking for them, especially all of her Italian specialities and her famous heavenly white cake and Easter bread.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Georgann (Larry) Janovick of Boardman; son, Michael (Kim) Vuletich of Berlin Center; five grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Janovick, Daniel Janovick, Danielle Vuletich, Nicholas Vuletich and Christopher Vuletich; sister, Fanny DiDomenico of Canfield; sister-in-law, Louise Faustino of Poland and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann was also preceded in death by six sisters, Rose Centofante, Annabelle Cretella, Mary Ingorvate, Antoinette Finamore, Vera Faustino and Philomena Buccieri and three brothers, Carmen, Dominic and Patsy Faustino.

Private family services were held and burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass and celebration of Ann’s life will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jessica Reiter and the compassionate members of the staff at Hampton Woods Nursing Home, which had been her residence for the past three years. They would also like to thank the outstanding nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital and at the Hospice House in North Lima for their exceptional care during these difficult times.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

