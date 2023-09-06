YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Halaparda, 93, died Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ann was born November 18, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Anastasia Bunganie Mulichak.

She was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Ann worked as a cashier at A&P, until retiring to raise her family.

Ann was a member of St. Matthias Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming at the YMCA downtown, bowling and gardening. She looked forward to her monthly lunches with her former classmates.

Ann’s husband, Frank J. Halaparda, whom she married August 20, 1949, died July 30, 1996.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Robert) Lessick of Lexington, Ohio and Cheri Halaparda of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Richard (Jacqueline) Halaparda of Boardman; brother, Steve Mulichak of Cleveland; four grandchildren, Frank (Melissa) Lessick, Julie Halaparda, Jeff (Maggie) Halaparda and Drew (Courtney) Lessick and five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Harrison and Griffin Halaparda and Lindsay and Danny Lessick.

Ann was also preceded in death by her sister, Marge Kovacs and brothers, George, Andrew and John Mulichak.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Wilkens and all the staff at the Paisley House, for being so compassionate and caring to Ann.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.