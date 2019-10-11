Ann C. Patella, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann C. Patella, 90, died peacefully Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at Briarfield Manor, surrounded by her family.

She was born, January 26, 1929, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Gabriel and Adeline DeBonaventura DiLorenzo.

Ann was a graduate of New Castle High School.

She devoted her time to her family, who were the center of her life.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church, Youngstown, where she was very active in cleaning the church, which she did faithfully and the Dominican Laity Third Order.

She was married to Americo Patella on May 22, 1954.

Ann is survived by her three sons, Joe (Pamela) Patella of Concord Township, Anthony (Marianne) Patella of Canfield and Tom (Karen) Patella of Boardman; seven grandchildren, Michelle Patella, Karen (Christopher) Bauman, Vinnie Patella, Christine (Jacob) Walters, Anthony Patella, Dominic and Gina Patella; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Christopher Bauman; a sister, Yolanda Gregg of New Castle, Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, Alice DiLorenzo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Americo; four brothers, Angelo, Tom, Joe and Deno DiLorenzo and her sister, Mae DiLorenzo.

Family and friends may call 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin 9:15 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian burial at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St.Dominic’s Church in Ann’s memory.

