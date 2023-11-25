YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann C. McCarthy, 94, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Austinwoods Nursing Center.

Ann was born on July 13, 1929, in Struthers, daughter of the late Edward F. and Mary “Mae” McMullen Kinney and was a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

A proud East-Sider, she went to Immaculate Conception School and then graduated from East High School.

True to her caring and compassionate nature, she embarked on a career in nursing, graduating from Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

She worked as a registered nurse in the obstetrics department at Northside Hospital, Hospital, and later at Florence Crittenton Home and Park Vista Nursing Home.

She was a member of several organizations, including the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society, the Ohio Nurses Association and the Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses.

A woman of strong and enduring faith, she was a parishioner at St. Luke Church in Boardman and later at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McDonald, serving there on Parish Council and as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Ann was an avid reader, an excellent bowler and treasured spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.

For more than 60 years, she enjoyed the company of her cherished girlfriends in the legendary Chit Chat Card Club and it was through the club that she met the love of her life, her husband Daniel J. McCarthy.

Dan and Ann were married at Immaculate Conception Church on September 6, 1958 and began their family on the East Side before moving to Brownlee Woods.

Tragically, Dan died in an auto accident in 1968, nine days before the birth of their youngest child. Thereafter, Ann poured her heart and soul into raising and caring for her four children. Always there to provide unhesitating and unconditional love, comfort and support, she was the definition of a mother.

She leaves three sons, Daniel of Boardman, Patrick (Therese) of McDonald and Brian (Theresa) of Columbus; a daughter, Joanne of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Meghan (Troy) Dombroski of Worthington, Patrick of New York City, New York, Gina Rock of Willington, Connecticut, Alyssa Rock of Latrobe, Pennsylvania and A.J. Rock of West Point, New York and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward F. Kinney and Charles “Red” Kinney.

Calling hours will be Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, with a funeral service to follow immediately after.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staffs of Austinwoods Nursing Center, the Inn at Christine Valley, and Southern Care Hospice and to Dr. David Rich and his staff for their excellent and compassionate care.

Contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, in care of the Gentiva Foundation, at www.gentivahs.com/about/donate.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Ann C McCarthy, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.