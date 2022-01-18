YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Virag, 79, formerly of Youngstown, passed away early Saturday morning, January 8, 2022, at Lantern of Madison.

She was born October 26, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Helen D. Fitch Moran.

Anita was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a realtor for eight years with Coldwell Banker.

She was also active with the Cub Scouts as a leader of Pack 64 for six years, the Austintown PTA for 17 years and the American Red Cross from 1981 to 1993.

Anita is survived by her son, Kenneth W. ( Susan Errington) Virag of Madison; daughter, Gwen L. Virag (David Studly) of Chesterland; two brothers, R. Dennis Moran and Briam E. Moran, both of Austintown and two granddaughters, Makenna L. and Shaylin N. Virag.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Virag; brother, Thomas Moran and a sister, Sandra Moran Stoops.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

