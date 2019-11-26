Anita Jo Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Jo Miller, 53, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Anita was born April 5, 1966, in Royal Oak, Michigan, the daughter of John and Pauline Pugliesi Bielski.

She was a graduate of Berlin Center High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Anita was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, especially her three sons.

She was a former committee chair for Cub Scouts for about six years.

Anita was a huge advocate for organ donation, having been on the transplant list herself for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Nelson Miller, whom she married September 7, 1991; her parents, John and Pauline Bielski of Berlin Center; three sons, Steven, Tyler and Kyle at home and brother, John (Christine) Bielski of Youngstown.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. An 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass will follow at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.