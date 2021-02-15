Anita Grace D’Eramo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Grace D’Eramo, 87, passed away Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born June 5, 1933, in Mahoningtown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank Dominick and Emma Margaret Nocera Dattilo.

After graduating from New Castle High School in 1951, Anita attended Franco Beauty Academy in Pittsburgh, completing her curriculum in 1956.

She went on to open her own beauty shop, which she simply called “Anita’s.” In addition to starting her own business, she worked at St. Francis Hospital in New Castle as both a medical record transcriptionist and medical secretary.

Once married, she left her career and moved to Youngstown, where she stepped into her new roles of wife, mother and homemaker. Her life’s joys always centered around her family and faith.

She was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Anita always had a contagious love of life and an eagerness to learn. She spent a lot of her later years enjoying time with her sisters, playing bingo with her friends at church, working crossword puzzles and using her iPad to research and satisfy her curiosities. The zest she had for life was further enhanced when she entered her new role as “Nana.” She treasured every moment she spent with her grandchildren and was most comfortable being at home with them.

Anita’s husband, Valentino D’Eramo, whom she married September 1, 1973, preceded her in death June 14, 1994.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Paul) Palumbo and two grandsons, Anthony Valentino and Dominic Vincent of Poland. Besides her daughter’s family, she is survived by four siblings, Jacqueline Conti, Cornelia Dattilo and Frank (Margaret) Dattilo, all of New Castle and Leah (Lowell) Meek of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anita was preceded in death by her brother, The Most Reverend Nicholas C. Dattilo, former Catholic Bishop of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Also preceding her in death was one sister-in-law, Marietta (Chester) Frattaroli and two brothers-in-law, Patsy D’Eramo and Frank Conti.

The family would especially like to thank both Dr. Erdal Sarac and Dr. Nino Rubino for all of the support and compassion they showed to Anita while she was under their care. The family would be remiss without mentioning the superb care she received while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. The medical staff upheld the highest level of care, professionalism and empathy during her time there.

Calling hours will be held Monday, February 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Poland. Burial will follow in Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

