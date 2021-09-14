Aniela Pociask, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aniela Pociask, 94, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Hampton Woods.

She was born July 26, 1927, in Sopoczyn, Poland, to Thomas and Catherine Pusiarska Bilovus.

During World War II, Aniela was taken to Germany and forced to work in a German labor camp. While in Germany, she married John Pociask, on March 2, 1945. Following the end of the war, her family immigrated to the United States but Aniela and John returned to the country of Poland. In 1962, Aniela and John, along with their three children, immigrated to the United States.

She dedicated her life to being a wife, mother and homemaker. Her life’s joys included cooking, baking, traveling back to her native land and gambling at Mountaineer Casino with her daughter, Irene.

Aniela is survived by her son, William (Tatiana) Pociask of Poland, Ohio; two daughters, Helen Premec of Poland, Ohio and Irene Metcalf of Howland; eight grandchildren, Kimberly (Michael) McCully, Kristy (Matthew) Gentile, Jennifer (Donald) Allio, Christina (Mihaly) Gal, Sylvia (John) Behren, Alexander Pociask, Adelle Pociask and Ray (Katie) Metcalf and nine great-grandchildren, Dennis and Oliver McCully, Dante, Marco, and Jake Gentile, Mihaly and Isabella Gal, Henley Behren and Austin Metcalf.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, on December 24, 1998; two infant children, Josephine and Leszek; two sisters, Janet Sodomora and Helen Bovo; two brothers, Pete and John Bilovos and her son-in-law, Charles Premec.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church.

Interment will follow in Lake Park Cemetery.

Dobry Jezu, a nasz Panie, daj jej wieczne spoczywanie. (Dear Jesus, and our Lord, give her eternal rest.)

